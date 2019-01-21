Lady Knights hang on against Van Wert

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

In a game of spurts by both teams, Crestview led by as many as 13 in the second half, then held off Van Wert 49-43 in girls’ non-conference basketball action at Van Wert High School on Monday.

“I think it was a gritty effort from both squads,” Crestview head coach Mark Gregory said. “Both teams were extremely tough tonight, but I was very proud of our kids – very relentless and they just did a lot of good things.”

Crestview’s Haley Speith puts up a shot while Van Wert’s Reagan Priest defends. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“Best game we’ve played all year, I think,” Van Wert head coach Rob Adams said. “We didn’t get the ‘W’ but I thought we competed and we stuck with it and we kept our heads up for the most part.”

“We had girls challenging each other and we saw some leadership on the court and that’s what we have to find going forward these last seven games.”

The Lady Knights led 11-4 after the first quarter, with Lexi Gregory hitting a pair of treys and Lauryn Black adding one from beyond the arc.

“Credit Crestview, they hit the three pointers when they had the opportunities and that kind of gave them the edge,” Adams said.

Crestview increased the lead to 15-4 early in the second quarter, then Van Wert outscored the visitors 15-7 the rest of the period, with eight of those points coming from Sierra Shaffer.

Leading 22-19 at halftime, the Lady Knights scored the first eight points of the third quarter on a triple by Haley Speith, a bucket and foul shot by Bailey Gregory and a pair of free throws by Kaylee Wolford. Abby Jackson put the Lady Cougars on the board with a layup at the 4:50 mark, but Olivia Cunningham countered with three foul shots to increase Crestview’s lead to 34-21.

By the end of the period, the Lady Knights enjoyed a 36-28 lead, but Van Wert opened the fourth quarter with a pair of free throws by Jackson and a triple by Alexis Metz to pull within three, 36-33.

Crestview responded with a 7-0 run on a foul shot by Reagan Hammons and buckets by Lauryn Black, Bailey Gregory and a pair of free throws by Olivia Cunningham.

Undeterred, Van Wert’s Allison Schaufelberger and Shaffer each knocked down two free throws, they Caylee Phillips converted a layup to draw the Lady Cougars to within five, 44-39.

Crestview scored on a key bucket by Speith, who took a long inbounds pass from Lexi Gregory with 1:46 remaining, then scored on a Wolford layup with 55 seconds left.

Baskets by Reagan Priest and Shaffer made it 48-43 with 30 seconds left but Lexi Gregory hit one of two foul shots with 21 seconds left to seal the win.

Shaffer finished as the game’s high scorer with 14 points and Adams praised her for her defensive play.

“Sierra did an absolute number on Lexi Gregory and that was our game plan coming in, to keep the ball out of her hands,” Adams said. “She’s all effort and a lot of times you can’t coach that. They say it’s a skill but Sierra has that drive in her and I think that’s what kept us in the game.”

Wolford led a balanced Crestview attack with 10 points, followed by Black’s nine points, eight by Cunningham and seven each from Speith and Lexi Gregory.

Van Wert finished with 14 turnovers compared to nine for the Lady Knights, and Crestview held a 23-15 rebounding advantage.

“We’re never the biggest team on the court and I was real proud of how we rebounded tonight against Van Wert,” Gregory said. “Our kids found a way.”

Van Wert (3-12) will return to action Thursday at Kenton and Crestview (9-5) will host Lima Central Catholic on Friday.

Scoring summary

Van Wert 4 15 9 15 – 43

Crestview 11 11 14 13 – 49

Van Wert: Sierra Shaffer 5-3-14; Alexis Metz 2-0-6; Reagan Priest 1-0-2; Caylee Phillips 4-0-8; Allison Schaufelberger 1-2-4; Abby Jackson 3-3-6

Crestview: Kaylee Wolford 4-2-10; Bailey Gregory 1-2-4; Lauryn Black 4-0-9; Lexi Gregory 2-1-7; Haley Speith 2-2-7; Reagan Hammons 0-1-1; Olivia Cunningham 2-4-8; Lizzie Bowen 1-0-3

JV: Crestview won 22-19