Knights ranked No. 2 in latest A.P. poll
Van Wert independent sports
Crestview moved up one spot to No. 2 in this week’s Associated Press Division IV boys basketball poll.
The Knights (12-1) received three first place votes and trail Berlin-Hiland (15-1, 15 first place votes). The Hawks were tied for the top spot with St. Henry last week, but the Redskins dropped to No. 4 after losing to Anna. Marion Local dropped out of the poll after being ranked No. 5 last week.
Other area teams include Hicksville (No. 8, Division IV); Minster (No. 13, Division IV); Ottawa-Glandorf (tied for No. 8, Division III); Lima Shawnee (No. 12, Division II) and Lima Sr. (No. 9, Division I).
The full poll is listed below with records and first place votes in parenthesis. Area teams are in bold.
DIVISION I
- Cincinnati Moeller (21) 13-0 210
- Hilliard Bradley 14-0 165
- Dublin Coffman 15-0 142
- Sylvania Northview 14-0 115
- Akron SVSM 9-2 114
- Pickerington Central 13-1 100
- Lorain 10-1 80
- Toledo Whitmer 10-1 63
- Lima Sr. 12-1 32
- Logan 9-2 19
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mason 15.
DIVISION II
- Trotwood-Madison (12) 10-1 190
- Day. Chaminade-Julienne (1) 13-1 156
- Cincinnati Taft (2) 11-1 150
- Columbus South (5) 12-1 147
- VASJ 10-2 104
- Cincinnati Wyoming 9-1 81
- Thornville Sheridan 12-2 69
- Cincinnati Hughes 9-2 52
- Wauseon 9-3 30
- Cincinnati Aiken 11-3 26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Poland Seminary (1) 25. Lima Shawnee 24. Chillicothe Zane Trace 16. New Philadelphia 13. Canal Fulton NW 13.
DIVISION III
- Archbold (16) 11-0 199
- Wheelersburg (3) 16-0 160
- Anna (1) 12-0 116
- Genoa Area 11-0 113
- C.W. Harvest Prep 9-2 101
- Brookville 13-1 72
- Cincinnati Purcell Marian (1) 12-2 67
- Ottawa-Glandorf 9-1 54
(tie) Sugarcreek Garaway 12-1 54
- Leavittsburg Labrae 11-1 35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Beaver Eastern 25. Albany Alexander 21. Edgewood 17. Middletown Madison 16. Oregon Stritch 12.
DIVISION IV
- Berlin Hiland (15) 15-1 189
- Convoy Crestview (3) 12-1 173
- Toronto 14-1 125
- St. Henry 9-3 97
- Bristol 10-2 95
- Zanesville Rosecrans 10-2 78
- Springfield Cath. Cent. 11-2 74
- Hicksville 11-0 46
- Glouster Trimble 9-2 42
- Sycamore Mohawk 13-0 28
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Middletown Spring. (1) 22. Sarahsville Shenandoah 17. Minster 16. Toledo Maumee Valley 13
POSTED: 01/21/19 at 11:42 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports