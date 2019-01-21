Knights ranked No. 2 in latest A.P. poll

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview moved up one spot to No. 2 in this week’s Associated Press Division IV boys basketball poll.

The Knights (12-1) received three first place votes and trail Berlin-Hiland (15-1, 15 first place votes). The Hawks were tied for the top spot with St. Henry last week, but the Redskins dropped to No. 4 after losing to Anna. Marion Local dropped out of the poll after being ranked No. 5 last week.

Other area teams include Hicksville (No. 8, Division IV); Minster (No. 13, Division IV); Ottawa-Glandorf (tied for No. 8, Division III); Lima Shawnee (No. 12, Division II) and Lima Sr. (No. 9, Division I).

The full poll is listed below with records and first place votes in parenthesis. Area teams are in bold.

DIVISION I

Cincinnati Moeller (21) 13-0 210 Hilliard Bradley 14-0 165 Dublin Coffman 15-0 142 Sylvania Northview 14-0 115 Akron SVSM 9-2 114 Pickerington Central 13-1 100 Lorain 10-1 80 Toledo Whitmer 10-1 63 Lima Sr. 12-1 32 Logan 9-2 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mason 15.

DIVISION II

Trotwood-Madison (12) 10-1 190 Day. Chaminade-Julienne (1) 13-1 156 Cincinnati Taft (2) 11-1 150 Columbus South (5) 12-1 147 VASJ 10-2 104 Cincinnati Wyoming 9-1 81 Thornville Sheridan 12-2 69 Cincinnati Hughes 9-2 52 Wauseon 9-3 30 Cincinnati Aiken 11-3 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Poland Seminary (1) 25. Lima Shawnee 24. Chillicothe Zane Trace 16. New Philadelphia 13. Canal Fulton NW 13.

DIVISION III

Archbold (16) 11-0 199 Wheelersburg (3) 16-0 160 Anna (1) 12-0 116 Genoa Area 11-0 113 C.W. Harvest Prep 9-2 101 Brookville 13-1 72 Cincinnati Purcell Marian (1) 12-2 67 Ottawa-Glandorf 9-1 54

(tie) Sugarcreek Garaway 12-1 54 Leavittsburg Labrae 11-1 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Beaver Eastern 25. Albany Alexander 21. Edgewood 17. Middletown Madison 16. Oregon Stritch 12.

DIVISION IV

Berlin Hiland (15) 15-1 189 Convoy Crestview (3) 12-1 173 Toronto 14-1 125 St. Henry 9-3 97 Bristol 10-2 95 Zanesville Rosecrans 10-2 78 Springfield Cath. Cent. 11-2 74 Hicksville 11-0 46 Glouster Trimble 9-2 42 Sycamore Mohawk 13-0 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Middletown Spring. (1) 22. Sarahsville Shenandoah 17. Minster 16. Toledo Maumee Valley 13



