Monday Mailbag: January 21, 2019

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about Van Wert basketball, Thursday night basketball, the SPIRE Academy, state ranked MAC teams and Tate Martell.

Q: What can we expect to see out of Van Wert boys’ basketball the remainder of the regular season? Name withheld upon request

A: I think we can all agree that the first half of Van Wert’s schedule wasn’t easy.

I’m certain the Cougars will continue to play hard and the schedule isn’t quite as loaded as the first 12 games. That’s not to say the remaining teams are pushovers or anything close to that, but it’s not quite like the meat grinder (at times) like the first part of the schedule.

I’m guessing the team will get on a nice roll and head into tournament time with some momentum.

Q: My question is why do not more schools follow the GMC and schedule boys games on Thursday? In my opinion it would give the players an extra day to get their legs back under them thus improving the quality of play. Plus it would satisfy the requirement of equal time on weekends for girls games. I suspect it has to do with dollars but the GMC is making it work. Mike Schumm

A: Thank you for your question Mike. For answers, I reached out to Western Buckeye League commissioner Kent Smelser (who also serves as athletic director at Delphos Jefferson), Northwest Conference commissioner James Raabe and Midwest Athletic Conference commissioner Don Kemper. Here are their answers:

Smelser: “The Western Buckeye League has looked at this and has determined through each schools input that we are pleased with how it presently stands.”

Raabe: “In my six years as conference commissioner, this is not an issue that has come up for discussion in a conference meeting. It appears as though this has not been an issue in the past that has been a concern of our schools’ communities.”

Kemper: “The Midwest Athletic Conference has great attendance for both Thursday evening games and Friday evening games. Both days are work days for most people, so there is really no advantage to scheduling one day over the other. Historically, Thursdays have been for girls conference dates and Fridays for boys conference dates. It has worked very well, so I really don’t see a need to change what we are doing.”

“If we were to schedule Friday evening girls games, we couldn’t schedule Saturday afternoon girls games. I believe the current schedule is best for everyone and I don’t believe that anyone feels they are being slighted, or disadvantaged, by the current schedule.”

Q: How is the SPIRE Academy allowed to field a high school basketball team since they are all transfers and have a former pro player on the roster? Name withheld upon request

A: SPIRE, which is in Geneva, Ohio isn’t a member of the Ohio High School Athletic Association, so they’re not bound by OHSAA’s rules and regulations. They can basically do what they want, but they can’t play in the postseason tournament, so they can’t win a state title.

The school can play any team that’s willing to play them, in or out of state. SPIRE is scheduled to play today at Flyin’ to the Hoop, the same tournament Crestview played in on Sunday.

As far as I can tell they have a 25 game schedule, but at least two other schools dropped them because of LaMelo Ball, who played pro ball overseas, The schedule that takes them to such places as Minnesota, Virginia, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Maryland.

In a nutshell, the school boasts that it prepares student-athletes for major college and pro basketball and does so by staying out of OHSAA.

Q: How is it even fair that two MAC schools with eight losses between them are ranked No. 1 and No. 5 in the state? Name withheld upon request

A: You’re talking about St. Henry and Marion Local. The Redskins were tied for the top spot in Division IV with Berlin-Hiland when the poll came out last Monday. That night, St. Henry lost to Anna. Marion Local was 5-3 when the poll came out, then the Flyers lost to Van Wert and Minster.

I think a lot of it has to due with respect for the Midwest Athletic Conference and the schedules those teams play, which is fair. However, when this week’s poll comes out tonight, I’m quite sure you’ll see both teams fall in the rankings.

Q: Thoughts on Tate Martell’s decision to transfer? Name withheld upon request

A: Honestly, I thought he was gone the second Ryan Day was named head coach, and the transfer of Justin Fields just clinched it.

It’s obvious the offense is going in a different direction. Urban Meyer favored mobile, dual-threat quarterbacks while Day prefers big-armed, pass-first quarterbacks.

What some claim Martell has a great arm, he just didn’t seem to fit in Day’s offense and it’s not a stretch to say he saw the writing on the wall. While Joe Burrow basically did the same thing Martell did, Burrow seemed to be a little less brash or perhaps a bit more likeable.

I’m not exactly a fan of players jumping ship the second they learn they’re not going to start, but I understand why they do. It’s trend that probably won’t end anytime soon.

If you have a question for the next Monday Mailbag, email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.