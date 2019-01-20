Frieda Orah (Balliet) Wiseman

Frieda Orah (Balliet) Wiseman, 91, formerly of Liberty Township, died at 5:35 a.m. Saturday, January 19, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born June 26, 1927, in Union Township, the daughter of Orville and Anna May (Fox) Balliet, who both preceded her in death. On October 27, 1945, she married Bruce E. Foust, who died January 2, 1969. She then married Lloyd F. “Bud” Wiseman on December 20, 1975, and he also preceded her in death on December 3, 2010.

Survivors include a brother, Francis (Arlene) Balliet of Phoenix, Arizona; two stepgrandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A son, Alfred Ray Foust in 2017; five brothers, Ray, Charles, Walter, Floyd, and Clarence Balliet; six sisters, Gladys Opal Dunbar, Margaret Schaffner, Edna Rappole, Phyllis Palermo, Helen Baker, Haulda Dressler; and four infant siblings, also preceded her in death.

Services are pending at this time.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.