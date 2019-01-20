Etzlers, Sheets lead Knights past Minster

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

KETTERING — Javin and Kalen Etzler combined for 43 points and Wade Sheets scored 17 and pulled down eight rebounds to lead Crestview past Minster 71-63 at the Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational at Fairmont High School on Sunday.

Sheets hit four baskets, including a triple and scored nine of Crestview’s first 11 points in the opening period as the Knights raced out to a 14-4 lead.

Javin Etzler puts up a shot during Sunday’s game against Minster. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

“It was extremely important,” Crestview head coach Jeremy Best said of the fast start. “It’s really something we’ve been trying to grab out of our guys over the course of most of the season and especially lately to play with more of a sense of urgency.”

“I thought all of our guys played with great energy and that was the difference, especially early against a good team – it was crucial for us,” Best added.

Leading 17-12 entering the second quarter, the Etzler brothers went to work. After a basket by Minster’s Jack Heitbrink, Javin Etzler drilled a pair of treys and Kalen Etzler hit one to push the lead to 26-14. From there, the pair scored 13 of Crestview’s next 15 points, with the younger Etzler draining a trey just before halftime that gave the Knights a 41-19 lead.

“They had a great game and you want that to be somewhat of an expectation, that those two start to take ownership in some of those scenarios,” Best said of the Etzlers. “But our other guys did a great job of finding them, we defended as a team, Derick Dealey (nine points) hit some shots and Drew (Kline) did a great job defensively and ran the show for us.”

Minster’s Jarod Schulze scored eight points in the third quarter and Heitbrink and Mike Kenter each scored six as the Wildcats outscored Crestview 27-14 and trailed 55-46 at the end of the period.

“You have to pick your poison with them because they shoot it so well,” Best said of Minster. “They started getting it on the block to their 6-9 guy (Schulze) and sometimes you’re darned if you do and darned if you don’t.”

Sheets opened the fourth quarter with a bucket and a free throw to give the Knights a 58-46 lead, but the Wildcats chipped away and eventually pulled to within six, 69-63 before Kalen Etzler hit a basket to put the game out of reach. He finished with a game high 23 points, while his older brother tallied 20.

Schulze led Minster (9-5) with 17 points, followed by Heitbrink (16) and Ketner (15).

Kalen Etzler goes high to the basket. Wyatt Richardson photo

“I thought we hung in there and I knew they were going to make a run,” Best said. “I got a little a little anxious when they cut it down to a couple of possessions, but that’s what those kids are made of – those Minster kids are tough and they know how to win.”

“We knew we were going to have to take their best punch,” Best added.

The coach also said despite leaving for the tournament much earlier than expected, it was a great experience for the Knights.

“We got down here Friday night because we were worried about the weather,” Best explained. “We weren’t supposed to arrive until Saturday afternoon, but the experience itself was good, the game was fun, it was a great environment and obviously when you win you’re a little happier about it.”

“I thought it was good for our guys to spend time together. We did some fun things and I think that’s what it’s all about too, but when it was time to compete I was really pleased with the way we played.”

Crestview (12-1) will play at Lima Central Catholic on Thursday then will host Celina on Saturday.

Scoring summary

Crestview 17 24 14 16 – 71

Minster 12 7 27 17 – 63

Crestview: Kalen Etzler 8-3-23; Wade Sheets 7-2-17; Javin Etzler 7-3-20; Carson Kreischer 1-0-2; 3-1-9

Minster: Cody Frericks 2-1-5; Jack Heitbrink 5-2-16; Mike Ketner 4-5-15; Jacob Salzar 2-2-8; Justin Nixon 1-0-2; Jarod Schulze 7-3-17