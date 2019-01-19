Weather closings, cancellations, etc.
First Baptist Church has cancelled Sunday services.
Orchard Tree restaurant is closing at 4 p.m. Saturday, but is planning to open at 7 a.m. on Sunday.
POSTED: 01/19/19 at 2:21 pm. FILED UNDER: News
