VWPD seeks information on vehicle thefts

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert City Police Department has received numerous reports regarding thefts from motor vehicles over the past few days and would like to encourage all residents to lock their motor vehicles and/or remove valuables while their vehicles are unattended.

Anyone with information about these thefts is encouraged to contact the VWPD at 419.238.2462 or Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP.