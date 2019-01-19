Snowy weather leads to postponements

Van Wert independent sports

Snow and blowing snow has led to the postponement of virtually all of Saturday’s scheduled area boys’ and girls’ high school basketball games and other athletic events, including games involving Van Wert County teams.

Postponed

Delphos St. John’s at Crestview (girls), makeup TBD

Bryan at Van Wert (boys), makeup TBD

Antwerp at Lincolnview (boys), makeup date February 11

Fort Jennings at Wayne Trace (boys) and Ayersville at Paulding (boys) are among the other numerous games postponed due to weather concerns.

Sunday’s boys’ basketball game between Crestview and Minster (Flyin’ to the Hoop) is currently on as scheduled.