Seniors need to prepare for winter storm

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS –Winter Storm Harper is expected to cross the Ohio region this weekend, bringing with it the potential for high snowfall amounts, ice accumulations, and bitterly cold temperatures that could lead to hazardous road conditions, utility outages, and more.

The Ohio Department of Aging urges older adults to prepare for the storm and calls on all Ohioans to check on older loved ones and neighbors.

“An event like Winter Storm Harper presents significant risks for all Ohioans, but older adults can be at increased risk from the storm’s effect,” said ODA Director Ursel McElroy. “Physical changes, isolation, and other factors can make older adults more susceptible to weather’s wrath, so it’s important to plan ahead and check in on each other.”

The department’s “Safe at Home” web page (www.aging.ohio.gov/safeathome) includes resources for older Ohioans to be prepared for emergencies. That advice includes:

Create an emergency kit that contains a battery-operated radio, a flashlight, extra batteries, drinking water, food that can be prepared without electricity, extra blankets and a first aid kit.

Each area agency on aging can help identify emergency resources and services in the local community. Visit the Ohio Department of Aging’s website (www.aging.ohio.gov) for contacts or call 866.243.5678 to be connected to the agency serving a community.

The Department of Aging encourages all Ohioans to check in on older loved ones, friends, and neighbors before, during, and after the storm to ensure that they have the resources they need to remain safe and healthy. Here are some things to ask about during visits:

Do they need medical attention? Have they fallen? Are they staying warm enough? Are they taking their medications as prescribed?

Do they have safe food and water? Are they eating and drinking regularly?

Is the temperature in their home comfortable? Do they have safe means to heat the home if temperatures continue to fall?

Whom will they call if they need help? Do they have access to a phone that will work without power or landline service?

If a person, or an older loved one becomes ill or injured during the storm, or if it becomes unsafe to stay in one’s home for any reason, call 9-1-1 for emergency assistance.

Follow the Ohio Department of Aging on Facebook and Twitter for more winter safety information and resources throughout the storm and all winter long. The Ohio Department of Aging is a proud member of the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness. Learn more at www.weathersafety.ohio.gov.