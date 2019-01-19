Review: New VWCT play not what it seems

MYRNA AIKEN/for The Van Wert independent

Community theatre really is a unique and amazing endeavor. Folks of all ages can access community theatre in a variety of ways: audience, technical crew, artist, actor, or volunteer. A person can walk through the door of any community theatre and find a place to learn, grow, or simply be entertained. Strangers become friends, and competition does not exist between community theatres like it does in other sectors of society. The love of theatre is the love of theatre.

Those who truly love the art and the work seek out the community stage wherever and whenever. This sharing of talent and wide array of experiences are seen in the current Van Wert Civic Theatre production of Cahoots.

Director Jonathan Hodges acts and directs with a variety of local community theatre groups such as Encore and NOFTA. He has been on the VWCT stage, but this marks his first time directing there. Hodges has taken this brilliantly written script, which sadly is not produced very often, and given his actors specific direction where needed while allowing them the creative freedom to flesh out the real, albeit twisted, characters.

The author of Cahoots, Rick Johnston, crafted a show where the characters mislead audiences early on about who they are. Do not trust these people.

For me, the script explores what would happen if people solved problems by starting with the most outlandish solution first. And so, in the first scene, we see Al Shields, played by Hodges, telling the husband of his wife’s best friend the real truth of how he feels about his profession and choice of life focus. Ed Eichler, a regular on the VWCT stage, portrays the other husband, Ken Miller. Eichler, who also works with Off Stage Productions, explodes at the end of Scene 1 when his character solves a bitter argument by killing Al. Eichler solidly delivers his lines and is believable as a confused man trying to get out of a murder conviction.

Two actresses in their VWCT debut play the wives of Al and Ken. Sarah Glover as Jan Miller and Christa Manning as Lois Shields, both known to Lima theatre audiences, are polar opposites on stage. Their physicality, mannerisms, and vocalization are very different, and this adds to the tension throughout the play.

The women, who begin as friends, become enemies, and end up as accomplices, run the gamut of emotion and power, or weakness, in this show.

I loved watching these two work their acting craft during the course of the show, as each actress reveals subtle hints about her true nature through body language and facial expressions. Manning has impeccable timing and delivery while experiencing the horror of watching her husband be killed and the confusion of having the murder pinned on her. She brings energy and comedy (yes, comedy) to every moment of the show. Glover, who joined the cast in early January to replace another actress, plays Jan as the nervous, guilty women she is. She will draw you in, but don’t trust her.

Hang on until the very end, which gets even more complicated by the appearance of the final character, security guard Alana Grant played by Courtney Wendel. Wendel enters the show at the height of the insanity and her character appears frozen with confusion.

Wendel, the actor with the least amount of experience on stage, plays the security guard with unfazed calm. In fact, she speaks very few lines for several minutes during the confusion of the scene. When she does speak, she delivers a character who is calculated and sinister.

I observed a rehearsal before the opening, and I have to tell you this cast has worked hard to bring you this show. They are a true ensemble that supports and trusts each other. You will believe these people are in cahoots to cover up the truth during every second of this show. A strong ensemble is a truly powerful entity in community theatre.

I must commend Hodges, who not only directs the show but stepped into the role of Al six days before the show opened when the original actor had to step down. His acting is spot on, and he adds amazing energy to the first scene. His acting in the second scene lacks life. You will have to come see the show to find out what that means. Assisting Hodges in producing this wild dark farcical thriller is Deb Duncan-Faul. Duncan-Faul has worked as assistant director for shows at VWCT and Encore.

The technical crew supports the show unobtrusively and effectively. Robert Hodges is the stage manager, Hodges is responsible for tech design and Chad Kraner for set design, while Burdette Bolenbaugh did sound design and Mary Ann Falk designed the show’s lighting.

Cahootsis appropriate for adults and still has performances left. Area reaidents can catch the show this week on Friday or Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.; next week on January 24, 25, and 26 at 8 p.m., or the 2 p.m. Sunday matinee on January 27.

Tickets are $13 at the door (cash and check only). To make a reservation call 419.238.9689 from 2-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday or just arrive on any performance night to get a seat.