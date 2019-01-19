Gene Oberlitner

Gene Oberlitner, 83, passed away Thursday, January 17, 2019, at his home near Celina.

He was born August 23, 1935, in Deshler, the son of Edwin and Florence (Miller) Oberlitner, who both preceded him in death. On February 8, 1958, he married the former Jane Harner and she survives.

Other survivors include three children, Todd (Nancy) Oberlitner of Mendon, Chris (Diane) Oberlitner of Shelby Township, Michigan, and Lori Oberlitner of Oxford; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and three siblings, John (Faye) Oberlitner of Polson, Montana, Ruth (Dick) Schwartz of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Clarence (Joan) Oberlitner of Ohio City.

An infant daughter, Kim; one brother, Donald; and a brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Marilyn Harner, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 21, at Mt. Tabor Church of God near Celina, with Pastors Darwin Dunten and Richard Van Horn officiating. Burial will be at North Grove Cemetery in Celina, with graveside military honors rendered by members of American Legion Post 210 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5713, both in Celina.

Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, January 20, at W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home in Celina, and an hour prior to services Monday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Mt. Tabor Church of God.

Condolences may be expressed at dickandsonshellwarthfh.com.