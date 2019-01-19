Entrepreneur Fair provides primer on starting business

Van Wert County Economic Development Director Stacy Adam speaks at the 2018 Entrepreneur Fair. VW independent file photo

VW independent/submitted information

The annual Entrepreneurship Fair will be held Saturday, February 2, in The Training Room at The Kenn-Feld Group, 10305 Liberty Union Road in Van Wert.

Organizers include representatives from the Van Wert Area Economic Development Office, Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Van Wert, and the Wright State University-Lake Campus Business Enterprise Center.

Anyone who dreams of starting a business is encouraged to attend this free event. Registration will begin at 8:45 a.m. that day, with a panel of local entrepreneurs scheduled to share their journey at 9 a.m. This event will also serve as the kick-off to the Business Plan Challenge.

The free Entrepreneurship Fair offers a wide variety of assistance, counseling and information to promising entrepreneurs and emerging new businesses. There will be speakers on a number of business-related topics, including “Starting Right: What’s First”, “Financing and Incentives”, and an “Ask the Experts” session where area professionals will answer questions from those participating in the event.

A special element to the fair is the announcement of the Business Plan Challenge, where individuals looking to begin a business in Van Wert County can create, submit, and present a business plan to a panel of judges for the chance to win business development funds.

Preparing a business plan allows individuals the time to put thought on paper, do the necessary research, and attend business counseling sessions offered locally by the WSU-LC Business Enterprise Center.

Local residents who are looking for a chance to start their own business should take advantage of this excellent opportunity.

For more information, call the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation at 419.238.2999.