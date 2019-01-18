Welch wins weekly award

Lincolnview High School’s Adia Welch is this week’s Northwest Ohio/Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. The 5-6 senior guard, who was nominated by head coach Dan Williamson, scored a career high 18 points during Saturday’s win over Van Wert. “Adia is a great leader and teammate on and off the floor and her knowledge and understanding of basketball is like having a coach out on the floor,” Williamson said. Area coaches and athletic directors may nominate student athletes for the weekly award simply by emailing sports@thevwindependent.com. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent