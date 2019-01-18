Sarah A. Dudgeon

Sarah A. “Sally” Dudgeon, 88, of Rockford, died Wednesday, January 16, 2019, in Royal Oak, Michigan.

She was born October 3, 1930, in Kokomo, Indiana, the daughter of Clyde E. and Mary Ruth (Miller) Shockley, who both preceded her in death. On September 10, 1950, she married Clois E. Dudgeon, who preceded died June 30, 2010.

Survivors include three children, Edward (Nicky) Dudgeon of Okemos, Michigan; Camille Dudgeon Green of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Dawn (Jeffrey) DuComb of Bigham Farms, Michigan; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A brother and a sister also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, January 21, at Rockford United Methodist Church, with Pastor Chip Steffy officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Rockford.

Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, January 20, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, and an hour prior to services Monday at the church.

Preferred memorials: St. Labre Indian School, P.O. Box 216, Ashland, MT 59003-9989. Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.