Rivals United campaign events continue

VW independent/submitted information

Rivals United week is approaching fast, with the second event of the week the girls’ basketball game between Lincolnview and Crestview, starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, January 28, at Lincolnview.



Before the game, there will be a tailgate party held in the cafeteria starting at 4 that afternoon. The event’s menu is hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, water, and a dessert. All items will cost $1 and the donation will go to the school of the purchaser’s choice. Realtor Amber J. Davis of Schrader Realty is the tailgate sponsor. Students from both schools and United Way board members will be serving those attending the tailgate party.



During the game, there will be a granny shoot-out between the schools, with the winning school receiving $100 that will go towards the school’s total. The event is sponsored by Tisha Fast State Farm Insurance and Kulwicki-Hilton Insurance.



There will also be a dash for cash, with students running through the crowd collecting money for their schools to support United Way. The money collected for each event will go to each school’s running total. On Friday night, at the conclusion of the boys’ game, the school that raised the most money will win the traveling trophy. Lincolnview is in the lead at this time by $2,055.



All the money raised during Rivals United week goes to the local United Way campaign and will help provide services for many community members.