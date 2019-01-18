Lincolnview defeats Allen East 67-57

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Allen East jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, but Lincolnview responded with an 18-4 run and from there cruised to a 67-57 victory over the Mustangs on Friday.

It was the third consecutive victory for the Lancers (8-5, 3-1 NWC), while Allen East dropped to 6-5 (1-3 NWC).

After Bradden Crumrine opened the game with a triple, Devin Reed hit back to back buckets to put the Mustangs up 7-0 , but Alek Bowersock got the Lancers on the board with a trey. Jorge Salinas scored twice and Crumrine countered with a pair of baskets before Zane Miller tied the game 11-11. From there, Jake Bowersock and Kyle Wallis each scored to give Lincolnview a 15-11 lead at the end of the period.

“This is the second or third game in a row that we haven’t come out ready to play and that’s something we have to get better at,” Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons said. “They made some shots and we had some silly turnovers, then we got them to miss some shots and we started to knock down shots.”

The Lancers hit five treys in the second quarter – four by Miller, including the first basket of the period and the final two before halftime, plus one by Collin Overholt, while holding the Lancers to seven points for a 34-18 halftime advantage.

“He brings a lot with his length and his athleticism,” Hammons said of Miller. “If he gets rolling with his shooting, he’s a tough guard for teams and it opens up shots for everyone else.”

“On the defensive end it wasn’t his best rebounding game, but he’s our leading rebounder and he does a fantastic job at cleaning the glass up, so I think he creates some problems with his athletic ability and when he gets rolling shooting wise, I think it makes our team better.”

Tyler Clum scored 14 of his game high 24 points in the third quarter, but the Lancers held a 52-40 lead entering the final period.

The lead ballooned to 60-43 midway through the fourth quarter, then the teams traded scores for the remainder of the game. Overholt scored four of Lincolnview’s final five points.

In addition to Miller’s 22 points, Alek Bowersock finished with 11 and Overholt tallied seven.

“This is the most I’ve played in any year I’ve coached here,” Hammons said. “We go nine deep – Jake came off the bench and gave us a huge lift in this game and so did Creed Jessee. Collin Overholt gets a lot of minutes and played well for us, and Kyle Wallis did too.”

Lincolnview is scheduled to host Antwerp tonight.

Scoring summary

Lincolnview 15 19 18 15 – 67

Allen East 11 7 22 17 – 57

Lincolnview: Jorge Salinas 2-0-4; Logan Williams 3-0-6; Ethan Kemler 1-0-2; Collin Overholt 2-2-7; Kyle Wallis 2-1-5; Alek Bowersock 3-4-11; Jake Bowersock 2-0-6; Creed Jessee 2-0-4; Zane Miller 7-4-22

Allen East: Bradden Crumrine 5-1-12; Logan McCluer 1-0-3; Tyler Clum 8-6-24; Cole Fletcher 1-0-2; Devin Reed 4-0-8; Brady Harris 2-1-5; Mason Dotson 1-0-3

JV: Lincolnview won 57-35