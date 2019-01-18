Crestview blasts Ada

Crestview’s Wade Sheets scores two of his eight points during Friday night’s 65-35 victory over Ada. The Knights led 12-10 after one quarter, but exploded for 28 points in the second quarter to take a 40-15 halftime lead, then enjoyed a 55-28 advantage after three quarters. Kalen Etzler led state ranked Crestview with 17 points while Derick Dealey finished with 16 points. The Knights (11-1, 3-1 NWC) will play Minster at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Flyin’ to the Hoop tournament in Kettering. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent