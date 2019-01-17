Wassenberg seeking bids for firefly statue

The Wassenberg Art Center has been fortunate to have been awarded a grant through the Ohio Arts Council and matched with funds secured through Avangrid Renewables and the Van Wert County Foundation to create an interactive sculpture in the Wassenberg Art Park.

This sculpture will highlight the firefly, whose populations are declining due to pesticide use. The sculpture will be fully interactive and will light up using wind and/or human power. A full call-for-entry is available to all sculptors who have an interest in creating a proposal for creating the sculpture. The total amount granted is $20,000. We are very excited to see what ideas artists come up with to further enhance the Wassenberg grounds.

The Wassenberg Art Center gift shop is open year-round and is offering new, one-of-a-kind items.

The Ohio Watercolor Society Exhibit is open through February 10. The Ohio Watercolor Society is a dynamic and skilled group of painters from Ohio and surrounding states who create some of the best work in the country. Entrants often go on to the prestigious American Watercolor Society exhibit which tours nationally. Regular gallery hours are: Tuesday-Sunday 1-5 p.m. and Thursdays 1-9 p.m.



ArtNight: Thursday 6-9 p.m. Do you play the piano, an instrument, participate in a drum circle? Let us know, our stage is open! Watch for featured projects on social media.

Introducing Pint Night! Once a month we will feature a regional brewery or distributor to demonstrate craft beers and wine. Moeller Brew Barn will be here Thursday, February 7 to share some of their newest brews!

Watercolor Class: ongoing. Tuesday mornings 10 a.m. Openings available.

ArtReach: After school art classes: Ages 7-11, Tuesdays; Ages 12 and up, Thursdays. 3:30-5 p.m.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or by email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.