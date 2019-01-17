VWPD officer retiring after 23 years service

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Police Officer Michael D. Freeman will be retiring from the department effective Saturday, January 19, after 23 years of service.

Officer Michael Freeman

In March 1989, Officer Freeman began his career in public service as a firefighter/EMT-A with the Van Wert Fire Department, where he worked for two years. He then moved to Illinois, attended the University of Illinois Police Training Institute, and earned his police certification. After completing his training, he worked four years as a deputy/corrections officer with the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Department in Illinois before coming back to Ohio.

On January 12, 1996, he was hired by the Van Wert Police Department as a reserve officer and became a full-time officer on March 10, 1996. During his career, Officer Freeman held many positions with the department, including being the administrative officer, property officer, and a detective, along with being a member of the Special Response Team and the Clandestine Lab Team.

Officer Freeman was consistently recognized by his supervisors and peers for his abilities in conducting thorough investigations and/or his assistance in many cases during his time with the department. In 2016, he was nominated and received Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803’s “Officer of the Year” Award, which highlighted many of his accomplishments and abilities.

“The consistent theme with Mike throughout his career was a very knowledgeable officer who conducted himself with professionalism and integrity, which will be missed,” said Police Chief Joel Hammond.

The department and the City of Van Wert thank Officer Freeman for his years of service.

“His knowledge and expertise in law enforcement will be difficult to replace,” Chief Hammond added. ”We want to wish Mike all the best in his retirement and future job endeavors.”