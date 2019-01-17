VW man arraigned on rape charge; 8 enter guilty pleas

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A Van Wert man charged with sex offenses was one of two people arraigned in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court over the past week.

William Crutchfield, 46, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of rape, a first-degree felony; and sexual imposition, a misdemeanor of the third degree. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond, with the order that he have no contact with the alleged victim, and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Tuesday, February 12.

Virginia Schrader, 29, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a felony of the fourth degree; and one count of permitting drug abuse, a felony of the fifth degree, with the added specification that she used a PT Cruiser automobile in the commission of the crime.

She also admitted to violating her surety bond by failing to appear. A new bond was set at $10,000, cash or commercial surety, and a pretrial conference set for 8 a.m. Wednesday, February 6.

Eight people also changed their pleas during hearings held in Common Pleas Court.

Michael Closson, 69, of Delphos, changed his plea to guilty to three counts of gross sexual imposition, each a felony of the third degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation in the case and scheduled sentencing for 8 a.m. February 12.

Ashley Workman, 34, of Lima, changed her plea to guilty to one count of theft, a felony of the fifth degree. She will appear for sentencing on December 18 (to allow restitution to be paid).

Douglas Lambert, 46, of Ottawa, changed his plea to guilty to one count of theft. He will also appear for sentencing on December 18 to allow time for restitution to be paid.

Ronald Doner II, 40, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count each of trafficking in heroin, a felony of the fourth degree; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, downgraded from a third-degree felony to a felony of the fourth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing set for Wednesday, February 27. Doner also admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to probation. He was released on a surety bond, with an order to report to probation twice a week.

Yuridiana Toledo, 29, of Delphos, changed her plea to guilty to one count of harassment by bodily substance, a felony of the fifth degree. Related charges were dismissed in exchange for her guilty plea to the above charge. She then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction, and her case was stayed pending successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

William Welleck, 61, no address given, changed his plea to guilty to receiving stolen property, a felony of the fourth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing scheduled for February 27.

Kevin Davies Jr., 29, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree. Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and Davies will appear for sentencing on February 27.

Austin Clark, 21, of Vann Wert, entered a guilty plea to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with aggravated trespassing, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Sentencing was scheduled for February 6.

Also Wednesday, Adam Blatteau, 38, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his surety bond by failing to appear. A $25,000 cash or commercial bond was set in the case, with a pretrial conference to be scheduled at a later date.