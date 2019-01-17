United Way update

National Door & Trim recently completed its 2018 United Way campaign. The company's' and employees' generosity has been instrumental in serving United Way agencies in Van Wert County. The team at National Door & Trim has participated in the Day of Caring food drive, Day of Caring service projects, and has volunteers who serve on the board. Since 1978, National Door & Trim has been supplying builders and homeowners with prefinished wood products.