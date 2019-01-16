O-G, Minster, Ottoville ranked in poll

The second weekly Associated Press girls high school basketball poll of the season was released on Tuesday.

Just three area teams are ranked in this week’s poll – Ottawa-Glandorf (No. 4, Division III), Minster (No. 2, Division IV) and Ottoville (No. 9, Division IV). Minster was No. 1 last week, while Ottoville was ranked No. 7.

Here’s how the panel of sports writers and broadcasters ranked the teams in each Division, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1, Pickerington Cent. (13) 11-1 210

2, Cin. Princeton (2) 12-0 180

3, Canton McKinley (4) 11-1 167

4, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (5) 10-1 166

5, Centerville (1) 14-1 125

6, W. Chester Lakota W. 12-1 112

7, Can. Glenoak 12-2 89

8, Newark 12-1 76

9, Cin. Walnut Hills 13-1 66

10, Sylvania Southview 12-1 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Akr. Hoban 23. 12, Eastlake N. 20. 13, Medina 19. 14, Youngs. Austintown-Fitch 16.

DIVISION II

1, Day. Carroll (15) 13-0 219

2, Tol. Rogers (4) 9-2 182

3, New Philadelphia (4) 12-0 174

4, Bellevue 11-1 136

5, Wintersville Indian Creek 13-0 125

6, Poland Seminary (2) 13-0 116

7, McArthur Vinton County 12-0 110

8, Thornville Sheridan 10-2 58

9, Beloit W. Branch 10-3 41

10, Tipp City Tippecanoe 9-3 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Cin. Indian Hill 23. 12, Hamilton Badin 20. 13, Trotwood-Madison 18. 13, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 18. 15, Granville 17. 16, Perry 14. 17, Youngs. Mooney 13. 18, Chillicothe Unioto 12.

DIVISION III

1, Cols. Africentric (20) 12-0 229

2, Findlay Liberty-Benton (2) 12-0 193

3, Waynesville (1) 12-0 146

4, Ottawa-Glandorf 15-1 139

5, Berlin Hiland (1) 12-1 97

6, Versailles (1)10-3 96

7, Castalia Margaretta 13-1 78

8, Lynchburg-Clay 13-0 73

9, Doylestown Chippewa 12-1 66

10, Delta 12-1 46

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Albany Alexander 26. 12, Sardinia Eastern 19. 12, Anna 19. 14, Cin. Purcell Marian 17. 14, Elyria Cath. 17. 16, Collins Western Reserve 14.

DIVISION IV

1, Ft. Loramie (11) 13-1 197

2, Minster (5) 14-1 188

3, Cornerstone Christian (2) 11-1 154

4, Fairfield Christian (1) 12-0 144

5, New Madison Tri-Village (1) 13-1 102

6, Waterford 9-1 98

7, McDonald (2) 11-0 92

8, Portsmouth Notre Dame (1) 12-0 81

9, Ottoville 12-3 53

10, Berlin Center W. Reserve 14-1 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Cortland Maplewood 17. 12, Covington 14. 13, Stryker 13. 14, Newark Cath. 12.