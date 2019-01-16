MSVW Chocolate Walk event coming in Feb.

VW independent/submitted information

Local residents’ next visit downtown might be a little bit sweeter, according to Main Street Van Wert Program Manager Mitch Price



The MSVW Promotions Committee announces the return of the Downtown Chocolate Walk, to be held Friday evening, February 8. Participating businesses will be open for this special event from 5-8 p.m. Tickets are $20 per ticket and must be purchased or reserved in advance beginning this Friday, January 18.



Chocolate walkers traverse downtown Van Wert in 2017 in search of chocolate treats. VW independent file photo

The evening of the event, “chocolate walkers” will begin at the MSVW office to pick up a special Chocolate Bag sponsored by Stephanie Dawn, a chocolate voucher from DeBrand Fine Chocolates, and a map of the downtown stops. Then relax and savor the evening while strolling at one’s leisure through the participating businesses downtown.

Enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride up and down Main Street from Town & Country Carriage Service, which are sponsored by Kitchens Inc. Show the event bag at each Chocolate Stop on the map to sample or collect nearly 20 chocolate treats.



A full list of participating businesses will be announced a week before the event. Ticket holders will visit businesses they are familiar with and learn about ones they may not know. It’s a fun way to visit someplace new or get reacquainted with the stores and offices downtown.



MSVW is also offering a new “VIP Dining Experience” at 133 Bistro for $20 from 5 to 8 p.m. The experience includes a choice of three of the finest 133 Bistro meals, with a portion of the profits going to Main Street Van Wert. Only 80 tickets are being offered for this VIP event. All tickets will be on sale at 133 Bistro, Truly Divine, and the MSVW office.



Grab friends or invite someone special and enjoy this excursion through downtown Van Wert. A limited number of tickets are available and can be purchased in person at the MSVW office, 136 E. Main St.; Collins Fine Foods, 223 N. Washington St., and Truly D’Vine, 117 W. Main St. Tickets may also be reserved over the phone.

For more information, visit www.mainstreetvanwert.orgor call 419.238.6911.