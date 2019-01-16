Lifetree Cafe: Does God play favorites?

VW independent/submitted information

Why a caring God would come to the aid of some, but not all, will be discussed at Lifetree Café on Wednesday, January 16, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The program, titled “Does God Play Favorites? Why Would a Caring God Bless Some and Not Others?”, features the filmed stories of people affected by a devastating fire.

Some residents describe how their house was “miraculously” spared, while others tell how their lives’ possessions were lost in the forest fire.

“After the smoke cleared, residents and firefighters remarked how the fire seemed to surround but stop before devouring some houses,” says Lifetree representative Craig Cable. “Disasters like this cause people to question things like divine intervention — or the lack of it.”

Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located at the Bachwell Center, 116 N. Washington St. in Van Wert. Enter on Court Street and park behind the Van Wert County Courthouse.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting. Questions about Lifetree may be directed to First United Methodist Church at 419.238.0631 or firstchurch@wcoil.com.

Topic for January 23 — “Kids Without a Country. An illegal immigrant’s story.”