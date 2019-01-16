Girls hoops: VW, Crestview, Lincolnview win

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert 37 Paulding 34

Jerica Huebner scored 12 points and Van Wert rallied from a four point halftime deficit to earn a 37-34 win at Paulding on Tuesday.

Abby Jackson finished with eight points and Alexis Metz and Reagan Priest each scored five. Chelsi Geisige led Paulding with 11 points, followed by Bri Townley’s eight and Sadie Estle’s seven.

The Lady Panthers led 16-10 after the first quarter and 20-16 at halftime, but Van Wert turned the table with a 14-7 scoring advantage to lead 30-27 at the end of the third quarter.

Van Wert (3-10) will host Shawnee on Thursday, while Paulding (4-9) will entertain Tinora on Tuesday.

Crestview 39 Coldwater 32

Lexi Gregory scored 24 points to lead Crestview to a 39-32 victory over visiting Coldwater on Tuesday.

Of Gregory’s seven baskets, six were three pointers, including five in the first half. Ten of her points came in the second quarter.

The two teams were tied 11-11 after the first quarter, then Crestview led 22-20 at halftime. The Lady Knights led 27-26, before outscoring Coldwater 12-5 in the final period.

Crestview (7-5) will play at Ada on Thursday.

Lincolnview 48 Antwerp 39

A big third quarter allowed Lincolnview to pull away from Antwerp and claim a 48-39 win on Tuesday.

After leading 21-18 at halftime, the Lady Lancers outscored the visitors 14-5 in the third period to lead 35-23.

Brianna Ebel led all scorers with 16 points, while Lana Carey and Adia Welch each scored 10. Heather Oberlin led Antwerp with 15 points, and Asti Coppes chipped in with nine.

Lincolnview (5-9) will play at Allen East on Friday and Antwerp (3-8) will host Ayersville on Friday.