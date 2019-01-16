Crestview readies for Flyin’ to the Hoop

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

It’s billed as the No. 2 ranked event nationally by CBS Sports/MaxPreps – the 17th annual Flyin’ to the Hoop tournament, which takes place Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday at Kettering Fairmont High School’s Trent Arena.

37 teams from Ohio, featuring 75 Division I recruits will take part in 20 games over the four day span, with more than 20,000 fans, over 100 members of the national media and more than 100 Division I, II and III college coaches expected to attend.

Among the teams playing in this year’s event: the Crestview Knights.

The Knights (10-1, No. 3 in Division IV), will take on Minster at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

“I was contacted by the Director of the Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational last April about our interest and availability to play,” Crestview head coach Jeremy Best said. “We obviously had to get creative with our schedule due to having 22 games scheduled, so we reached out to Ottoville about the possibility of pausing our contract in an effort to allow us to play in this event on this particular weekend. Ottoville graciously worked with us and we were able to free up a date to play.”

From there, Flyin’ to the Hoop officials determined the Knights would play Minster, then set the date and time.

Crestview will host Ada on Friday then will leave for the tournament the following day.

“Our current plan is to arrive on Saturday and enjoy a couple games and then take the opportunity to enjoy each other as a team and get ready to compete on Sunday afternoon,” Best explained.

“Minster (7-4) is a physically gifted and loaded Division IV basketball team,” the coach continued. “They go 6-9, 6-7, 6-4, 6-2, and 6-1 in their starting line up and they have the ability to play a couple different styles if needed.”

“They can get out in the open court and create plays with their athletes and they can just pound you in the post with (Jared) Schulze and (Cody) Frericks. (Mike) Ketner is one of the finest shooters in the area. Of course, they know how to compete and win.”

“We look at it as something totally different and fresh for our kids and staff and community to enjoy. Obviously, we want to play well and gain valuable basketball related experiences. But, are excited to play in a beautiful venue against a great team in Minster in what should be a postseason type atmosphere.”

Tickets for Sunday’s Crestview-Minster can be purchased at the door if available on Sunday. The game can be streamed for $9.99 at flyingtothehoop.com.

Here is this year’s schedule of games:

Friday, January 18

6:30 p.m. – Crestwood Prep (Canada) vs. Fairmont (OH)

8:15 p.m. – IMG Academy (FL) vs. Huntington Prep (WV)

Saturday, January 19

11:30 a.m. – Minster Girls (OH) vs. Carroll (girls) (OH)

1:15 p.m. – First Love Christian (PA) vs. Xenia (OH)

3:00 p.m. – Olentangy Liberty (OH) vs. Centerville (OH)

4:45 p.m. – Oak Ridge (FL) vs. Hilliard Bradley (OH)

6:30 p.m. – Huntington Prep (WV) vs. Bella Vista Prep (AZ)

8:15 p.m. – Prolific Prep (CA) vs. Springfield (OH)

Sunday, January 20

11:30 a.m. – Taft (OH) vs. Stivers (OH)

1:15 p.m. – Buchtel (OH) vs. Chaminade Julienne (OH)

3:00 p.m. – Crestview vs. Minster

4:45 p.m. – Lyndhurst Brush (OH) vs. Winton Woods (OH)

6:30 p.m. – Bella Vista Prep (AZ) vs. ISA at Andrews Osborne (OH)

8:15 p.m. – Garfield Heights (OH) vs. Wayne (OH)



Monday, January 21

11:30 a.m. – Pace Academy (GA) vs. Thurgood Marshall (OH)

1:15 p.m. – Spire Academy (OH) vs. Prolific Prep (CA)

3:00 p.m. – Cardinal Stritch (OH) vs. Marion Local (OH)

4:45 p.m. – Cleveland Heights (OH) vs. Hughes (OH)

6:30 p.m. – Harvest Prep (OH) vs. Madison (OH)

8:15 p.m. – Pickerington Central (OH) vs. Trotwood (OH)