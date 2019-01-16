Bowling: Lancers split, Van Wert wins

Van Wert independent sports

Lady Lancers win, boys fall to Elida

Lincolnview split with Elida, with the Lady Lancers registering a win on Tuesday.

The girls won 1945 to 1819, with Shiann Kraft recording the high series for Lincolnview with a 293 (148, 145). Maria Sarver was close behind with a 289 (136, 153), followed by Kenzie Sealscott’s 265 series (136, 129) and Alicia Rist’s 229 (118, 111).

The Lancers lost to Elida 2527-2427. Drew Motycka led the way for Lincolnview with a 329 series (183, 146). Logan Daeger rolled a 317 series (163, 154), Brad Korte had a 312 series (156, 156) Justin Braun finished with a 309 (155, 154) and James Rienhart tallied a 293 series (149, 144).

Van Wert defeats Shawnee

Van Wert improved to 4-4 (3-4 WBL) by defeating Shawnee 2320-2088 at 20th Century Lanes in Lima on Monday.

The high scores of the day for the Cougars came from Ethan Brown (178) and Sam Cassidy (174).

“It was a rough night for my seniors, but my younger guys stepped up,” head coach Seth Blackmore said. “Nicholus McPhail came in the second game and shot a nice 169 game.”

“Sam Cassidy also came in the second game and bowled a 174 game and Logan Goodwin bowled very well in bakers to help the team out. I told those three guys that they would be sitting out first game but to be ready to come in and they didn’t disappoint.”

The Van Wert varsity and junior varsity bowling teams will return to action January 29 against Elida at Westgate Lanes in Lima.