F. Alice Thor

F. Alice Thor, 79, of Van Wert died Monday afternoon January 14, 2019, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born April 2, 1939, in Van Wert, the daughter of Winford and Evelyn (Youtsey) McMichael, who both preceded her in death.

Alice retired from Van Wert County Hospital after 18 years of service as a licensed practical nurse (LPN). She was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Unit 5803 in Van Wert.

Survivors include her children, Debra (Daniel) Stevens of Van Wert, David Thor of Independence, Kentucky, Andrew Thor of Van Wert, and Faith (Shawn) Stabler of Van Wert; 12 grandchildren, Christina, Daniel (Tonya), Carrie (Greg), Candi (Brian), Cassie, Stacey (Kyle), Anthony, Melissa (Trent), David, Coltinn, Peyton, and Spencer; and 22 great-grandchildren.

A daughter and son-in-law, Carol (Patrick) Daughtery; a granddaughter, Catherine; and a brother and sister-in-law, Lloyd L. (Waltraud) McMichael, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 18, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Pastor Greg Emerick officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, January 17, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: American Diabetes Association or American Parkinson’s Disease Association.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.