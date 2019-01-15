Crestview stays at No. 3 in hoops poll

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview remains in the No. 3 spot in this week’s Division IV Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll, which was released on Monday.

The Knights (10-1) trail St. Henry and Berlin Hiland, who tied for the top spot. Marion Local is ranked No. 5 in the poll, but the Flyers (5-4) lost to Van Wert 69-61 on Monday.

The full poll is listed below with first place votes in parentheses and won loss record, total points and position last week. Area schools are listed in bold.

DIVISION I

Cin. Moeller (20) 10-0 212 1 Pickerington Cent. (1) 12-0 185 2 Toledo Whitmer 9-0 137 3 Hilliard Bradley 11-0 113 5 Akron SVSM 10-2 108 4 Dublin Coffman 12-0 105 7 Sylvania Northview (1) 13-0 71 9 Mason 11-1 68 8 Lorain 10-1 45 6 Sidney 9-1 33 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Springfield 22. Vandalia Butler 13. Lima Sr. 13.

DIVISION II

Cin. Taft (14) 10-0 201 1 Trotwood-Madison (5) 9-1 177 2 Columbus South (3) 11-0 166 3 Cin. Wyoming 8-0 132 5 Day. Chaminade-Julienne 10-1 112 6 VASJ 9-2 80 7 Wauseon 10-1 74 4 Hamilton Badin 9-2 49 8 Thornville Sheridan 10-2 47 9 Cin. Aiken 10-2 26 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Philadelphia 18. Poland Seminary 17. Cin. Hughes 15. Jackson 15.

DIVISION III

Archbold (15) 10-0 201 1 Wheelersburg (2) 11-0 164 2 C.W. Harvest Prep 9-2 126 3 Anna (1) 10-0 114 5 Genoa Area 9-0 86 7 Brookville 12-1 74 8 Sugarcreek Garaway 10-1 66 4 Ottawa-Glandorf 8-1 49 6 Cin. Deer Park (3) 13-3 4 7NR Leavittsburg Labrae 9-1 42 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Purcell Marian (1) 26. Beaver Eastern 23. Oregon Stritch 23. Johnstown-Monroe 21. Middletown Madison 19. Day. Stivers 18. Edgewood 18. Albany Alexander 18. Latham Western 12.

DIVISION IV

St. Henry (9) 8-2 186 1

(tie) Berlin Hiland (10) 13-1 186 2 Convoy Crestview (2) 10-1 172 3 Toronto 10-1 124 4 Maria Stein Marion Local 6-3 90 5 Tol. Maumee Valley 8-2 77 6 Glouster Trimble 8-0 68 7 Bristol 8-2 65 8 Zanesville Rosecrans 8-2 61 9 Spring. Cath. Cent. 10-2 26 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hicksville 22. Lancaster Fisher Cath. 20. Sycamore Mohawk 17. Kinsman Badger 14. Sarahsville Shenandoah 13. New Middletown Spring. (1) 12.