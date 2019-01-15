Crestview stays at No. 3 in hoops poll
Van Wert independent sports
Crestview remains in the No. 3 spot in this week’s Division IV Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll, which was released on Monday.
The Knights (10-1) trail St. Henry and Berlin Hiland, who tied for the top spot. Marion Local is ranked No. 5 in the poll, but the Flyers (5-4) lost to Van Wert 69-61 on Monday.
The full poll is listed below with first place votes in parentheses and won loss record, total points and position last week. Area schools are listed in bold.
DIVISION I
- Cin. Moeller (20) 10-0 212 1
- Pickerington Cent. (1) 12-0 185 2
- Toledo Whitmer 9-0 137 3
- Hilliard Bradley 11-0 113 5
- Akron SVSM 10-2 108 4
- Dublin Coffman 12-0 105 7
- Sylvania Northview (1) 13-0 71 9
- Mason 11-1 68 8
- Lorain 10-1 45 6
- Sidney 9-1 33 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Springfield 22. Vandalia Butler 13. Lima Sr. 13.
DIVISION II
- Cin. Taft (14) 10-0 201 1
- Trotwood-Madison (5) 9-1 177 2
- Columbus South (3) 11-0 166 3
- Cin. Wyoming 8-0 132 5
- Day. Chaminade-Julienne 10-1 112 6
- VASJ 9-2 80 7
- Wauseon 10-1 74 4
- Hamilton Badin 9-2 49 8
- Thornville Sheridan 10-2 47 9
- Cin. Aiken 10-2 26 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Philadelphia 18. Poland Seminary 17. Cin. Hughes 15. Jackson 15.
DIVISION III
- Archbold (15) 10-0 201 1
- Wheelersburg (2) 11-0 164 2
- C.W. Harvest Prep 9-2 126 3
- Anna (1) 10-0 114 5
- Genoa Area 9-0 86 7
- Brookville 12-1 74 8
- Sugarcreek Garaway 10-1 66 4
- Ottawa-Glandorf 8-1 49 6
- Cin. Deer Park (3) 13-3 4 7NR
- Leavittsburg Labrae 9-1 42 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Purcell Marian (1) 26. Beaver Eastern 23. Oregon Stritch 23. Johnstown-Monroe 21. Middletown Madison 19. Day. Stivers 18. Edgewood 18. Albany Alexander 18. Latham Western 12.
DIVISION IV
- St. Henry (9) 8-2 186 1
(tie) Berlin Hiland (10) 13-1 186 2
- Convoy Crestview (2) 10-1 172 3
- Toronto 10-1 124 4
- Maria Stein Marion Local 6-3 90 5
- Tol. Maumee Valley 8-2 77 6
- Glouster Trimble 8-0 68 7
- Bristol 8-2 65 8
- Zanesville Rosecrans 8-2 61 9
- Spring. Cath. Cent. 10-2 26 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Hicksville 22. Lancaster Fisher Cath. 20. Sycamore Mohawk 17. Kinsman Badger 14. Sarahsville Shenandoah 13. New Middletown Spring. (1) 12.
