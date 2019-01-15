Berryman elected L’view board president

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

Kirk Berryman will serve as president of the Lincolnview Local Board of Education in 2019. Berryman was elected during Monday night’s organizational meeting. Lori Snyder will serve as vice president.

The Lincolnview Local Board of Education was honored as part of School Board Recognition Month. Pictured (from the left) are board members Eric Germann, Kirk Berryman, Lori Snyder, Michelle Gorman and Mark Zielke. Lincolnview photo

Board members will be paid $125 per meeting, up to 14 meetings, which are scheduled for the third Tuesday of each month in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall. One of the meetings will be held at the Marsh Foundation.

During Monday night’s regular monthly meeting, the board learned more about Ohio Department of Education’s Momentum Award, which is the state’s way of honoring schools that received “A’s” on each value added measure included on Ohio’s School Report Cards.

Lincolnview Elementary was the only school in Van Wert County to receive the award.

“I’m proud of our staff and student accomplishments as we have focused the past few years on improving instructional methods, teacher collaboration and analyzing our student data to implement best practices,” Elementary Principal Nita Meyer said. “This in turn has been successful as we are showing growth in many areas and meeting the needs of our students. We will definitely keep that ‘momentum’ going.”

Board members also heard information about the 2019 senior class trip to Chicago March 24-26, then later approved the trip.

During his report to the board, Junior High/High School Principal Brad Mendenhall talked about the annual “Rivals United” competition against Crestview. The annual event will culminate February 1, when boys’ basketball teams from both schools meet.

Mendenhall also informed the board that the annual career fair will be held February 28.

Superintendent Jeff Snyder praised board members as part of School Board Recognition Month, and he told the board that work on the 2019-2020 school calendar is underway. Snyder also thanked athletic director Greg Leeth and assistant athletic director Eric Fishpaw for organizing the recent recognition of the 1974 state semifinal baseball team.

The board accepted a $13,052 donation from the Mary Marxen Scholarship Fund, a $12,607 donation from the Norman Marxen Scholarship fund and an anonymous $1,700 donation to continue the Heritage Scholarship Fund.

The board also approved memorandum of understanding with the Lincolnview Classified Education Association regarding the deduction of LCEA dues; approved a contract with Sylvan Learning Center for ACT prep instruction services; approved an agreement with Tri-County Driving School for driver’s education courses at Lincolnview High School, and renewed membership agreements with the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, Willow Bend Country Club and the Ohio Education Policy Institute.

Due to high school basketball tournaments at Lincolnview High School, the next Board of Education meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, February 25 in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.