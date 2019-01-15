Auditor has dog tags for sale until Jan. 31

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Auditor’s Office has 2019 dog licenses for sale, and they may be purchased until Thursday, January 31, without penalty.

Dog licenses may be purchased at the Auditor’s Office, Room 205 in the Van Wert County Courthouse, or at the following locations around the county:

Van Wert Animal Clinic, 13995 Lincoln Highway in Van Wert

Dog House Grooming, 117 N. Washington St. in Van Wert

Emma Lu’s, 7079 U.S. 127 in Van Wert

Hall Lumber Company, 122 S. Main St. in Convoy

J & R Merchandising, 200 Walcott St. in Willshire

Ohio City Express, 511 W. Carmean St. in Ohio City

Rambler’s Roost, 18191-A Lincoln Highway in Middle Point

Van Wert Veterinary Clinic, 11251 Van Wert-Decatur Road in Van Wert

All dogs 3 months old or older require a dog license. Those purchasing tags at one of the above locations should take applications with them, if they received on in the mail.

In addition, a stamped, self-addressed envelope, along with the proper fee, must accompany applications returned by mail.

Dog licenses cost $17 per tag, while a penalty of $17 per one-year tag must be paid in addition to the license fee for licenses purchased for dogs at least 3 months old after January 31.

A three-year tag is also available for $51 and a lifetime tag for $170 only at the Auditor’s Office.

Kennel licenses cost $85 for five tags, while extra tags can be purchased for $1 apiece. The penalty for not getting a kennel license prior to January 31 is an additional $85.

Dog tags may also be ordered online from now until January 31 only at www.doglicenses.us/oh/VanWert/.

For more information, contact Kaitlyn at the Van Wert County Auditor’s Office at 419.238.0843.