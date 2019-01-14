VW independent wrestling recap

Cougars finish fifth

Van Wert finished fifth out of eight teams at the Coldwater Invitational on Saturday.

Gabe Steyer (138) and Isaiah Bretz (145) each won championships and finished 5-0 on the day.

Jr. Lancers place seventh

Lincolnview’s Junior High team finished seventh out of 16 teams at the Ayersville Invite on Saturday.

The Jr. Lancers had three individual champions: Jaden Hubble (142), Dylan Bowyer (150) and Tyler Ulery (172).