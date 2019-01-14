VW independent wrestling recap
Van Wert independent sports
Cougars finish fifth
Van Wert finished fifth out of eight teams at the Coldwater Invitational on Saturday.
Gabe Steyer (138) and Isaiah Bretz (145) each won championships and finished 5-0 on the day.
Jr. Lancers place seventh
Lincolnview’s Junior High team finished seventh out of 16 teams at the Ayersville Invite on Saturday.
The Jr. Lancers had three individual champions: Jaden Hubble (142), Dylan Bowyer (150) and Tyler Ulery (172).
