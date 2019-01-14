Rachel Hope Smith

Rachel Hope Smith, 60, of Van Wert, died Sunday afternoon, January 13, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Payne.

She was born December 4, 1958, in Van Wert, the daughter of Franklin D. Smith Sr., who preceded her in death, and Luella (Hainline) Smith Garrett, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include a sister, Arnelle (Ryan) Adam of Convoy; two brothers, Franklin D. (Brenda) Smith Jr. and Troy (Brenda) Garrett, both of Van Wert; and several nieces and nephews, and a great-niece.

Funeral services for Rachel will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 16, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Stuart Wyatt officiating. Burial will immediately follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, January 15, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Thomas Edison Workshop Adult Activities.

