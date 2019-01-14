Miller leads Lancers past Miller City

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Zane Miller’s 14 point third quarter sparked Lincolnview’s 61-48 comeback victory over Miller City on Saturday.

The victory capped off the first double win weekend of the season for the Lancers (7-5), but things didn’t look good for the hosts early in the game. The Wildcats drilled seven treys in the opening quarter, including three by Jake Koenig and a pair by Luke Lammers, and Miller City (6-6) led 24-10 at the end of the period.

Both teams struggled from the floor in the second quarter, but the Wildcats enjoyed a 31-19 lead at halftime.

Zane Miller goes up for two of his game high 20 points against Miller City on Saturday. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“Credit Miller City, they jumped on us early,” Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons said. “They were on fire but we were resilient, we battled and we were able to get it to a 12 point game at halftime. We weren’t executing our game plan, especially on the offensive end.”

The Lancers went to work early in the third quarter. Jorge Salinas hit a basket and free throw, Miller scored, then Alek Bowersock hit four consecutive foul shots to pull Lincolnview to within three, 31-28 with 4:48 left in the period.

Miller City’s Austin Ruhe’s basket put the Wildcats on the board at the 4:35 mark, but Miller promptly responded with a deep trey from the right corner, then the 6-2 senior hit another three pointer and a jumper from the right elbow to give the Lancers their first lead, 36-35, with 2:35 remaining in the quarter. After a bucket by Koenig, Jake Bowersock, Miller and Kyle Wallis each connected from the floor and Lincolnview led 42-39 at the end of the period.

“He wasn’t shooting it very well in the first half,” Hammons said of Miller. “Like I told him, he has a shooter’s mentality and he’s going to miss shots and that’s what he has to understand.”

“He got rolling and hit those threes for us in the third quarter, and it really gave him some confidence. I think getting him on the top of our zone, getting him more active, he got a couple of steals that helped him. He played with a lot of confidence in the second half and got us going.”

Lammers scored three consecutive baskets to cut Lincolnview’s lead down to three, 48-45 with 5:50 left in the game, but the Lancers used a pair of baskets by Creed Jessee, one each by Ethan Kemler and Alek Bowersock and as a team hit 9 of 11 shots from the foul line to secure the win.

“We’ve been shooting 60 percent from the free throw line and we didn’t shoot it very well last (Friday) night either, so to step up and make free throws the way they did, even with tired legs, I thought they stepped up and made them especially at the end when they were fouling us.”

“That’s something we’ve been focusing on and working on and I’m glad it showed tonight,” the coach added.

Miller finished with a game high 20 points, while Wallis and Alek Bowersock each scored nine. Kemler chipped in with eight points. Lammers led Miller City with 19 points and Koenig finished with 14.

Lincolnview will host Allen East on Friday and Antwerp on Saturday. The game against the Archers will air live on WKSD 99.7FM.

Scoring summary

Lincolnview 10 9 23 19 – 61

Miller City 24 7 8 9 – 48

Lincolnview: Jorge Salinas 1-3-5; Ethan Kemler 3-2-8; Collin Overholt 0-2-2; Kyle Wallis 4-0-9; Alek Bowersock 2-5-9; Jake Bowersock 1-0-2; Creed Jessee 2-2-6; Zane Miller 7-4-20

Miller City: Luke Lammers 8-1-19; Isaac Fillinger 2-0-5; Austin Ruhe 1-0-2; Jake Koenig 5-0-14; T.J. Michel 1-0-3; Jon Burgel 2-0-5

Junior varsity: Lincolnview won 46-42