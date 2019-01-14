Knights power by Arlington

Crestview’s Wade Sheets puts up a shot during Saturday’s game at Arlington. Sheets finished with a team high 16 points, including 10 in the first quarter and the third ranked Knights rallied from a three point halftime deficit to defeat the Red Devils 57-48. Javin Etzler scored 15 and Derick Dealey finished with 11 in the win. Crestview (10-1) will host Ada on Friday, then will play Minster at 3 p.m. on Sunday in the Flyin’ to the Hoop tournament at Kettering Fairmont High School. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent