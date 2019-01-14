Alan David Jones

Alan David Jones, 62, of Van Wert, passed away at 6:15 p.m. Sunday, January 13, 2019, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born June 18, 1956, the youngest child of Dale “Jake” and Pauline (Slattery) Jones, who both preceded him in death. On June 21, 2003, he married his soulmate and best friend, Maggie (McNew) Jones, who survives.

Alan is also survived by his special daughter, Sarah (Jeremy) Bragg; and two grandchildren, Braxton and Graydon Bragg, both of Ohio City; two sons, Casey of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and David of Van Wert; six siblings, Darlene (Carl) Reid of Arizona, Diane Tinnel of Convoy, Kathy (John) Greenup of Michigan, Angie (Craig) Becker of Tennessee, Greg (Kris McCleery) of Van Wert, and Paula (Dave) Sinning of Van Wert; and a sister-in-law, Mary Jones of Elida.

Two brothers, Trevor Jones and Curtis Jones, also preceded him in death.

Alan enjoyed a simple life with Maggie and their pets. He was a do-all fix-it guy who was very close to his family and pets. Alan was employed for over 40 years at Aeroquip/Eaton Corporation in Van Wert.

In keeping with Alan’s wishes, there will be no services.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Humane Society Building Fund.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.