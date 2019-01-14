Winter came finally to Van Wert County with a snowstorm that dropped approximately 5 inches of snow, while also bringing frigid temperatures with it. According to Van Wert County Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy, the county may be looking at another major winter storm coming to the Midwest this coming weekend. The EMA director is forecasting a high of 28 for today, with a low of 15, while Tuesday will break 30 with a high of 31, and a low of 28, with a slight chance of some freezing drizzle overnight. Wednesday’s high will be 33, with a low of 18, while Thursday will bring a slight chance of afternoon snow, with a high of 33 and a low of 28. Friday’s high will be 32, with a low of 19 overnight and a chance of snow, while both Saturday and Sunday could bring snow, if the forecast plays out. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent