David W. Schnelle

David W. Schnelle, 55, of Convoy, died Thursday, January 10, 2019.

He was born March 15, 1963, in Van Wert County, the son of Emil H. Schnelle Jr. and Joyce (Stocklin) Schnelle Coffelt, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include two sisters, Robin (Scott) Parker of Elida and Emily Alberding of Lima; a brother, Bruce (Patti) Schnelle of Conroe, Texas; and many aunts, uncles, nephews, and nieces.

A sister, Penny Corwin, also preceded him in death.

A celebration of David’s life will be held from 12:30-3 p.m. Saturday, January 19, at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803 in Van Wert. Bring a memory and dress casually. A private family burial will take place in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy at a later date.