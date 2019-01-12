Substance abuse info event set in January

VW independent/submitted information

The next Community Learning Series meeting on substance abuse, which is being held from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, January 14, will feature American Legion Post 178 Commander David Beck.

Beck will be presenting information about available resources to veterans within the community, and will speak about how having these resources available can help to prevent substance dependence.

The event, being held at Westwood Behavioral Health Center, 1158 Westwood Drive in Van Wert, is free and open to the public, no registration required. Transportation is also available upon request. Call 419.238.3434 to schedule a ride to and from the event.

There is no charge for transportation, however rides need to be scheduled prior to 5 p.m. the day of the event.