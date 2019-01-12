Saturday’s final basketball scores

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores from Saturday’s area high school basketball games. Several games, including Van Wert at Marion Local were postponed due to travel conditions. The Cougars and Flyers will play on Monday.

Boys non-conference games

Lincolnview 61 Miller City 48

Crestview 57 Arlington 48

Wayne Trace 55 Delphos Jefferson 33

Shawnee 62 Delphos St. John’s 42

Bluffton 56 Fort Jennings 31

Ottoville 67 Pandora-Gilboa 56

Columbus Grove 63 Leipsic 46

Fort Loramie 47 Minster 45 (OT)

Findlay 92 Ottawa-Glandorf 67

Defiance 48 Wauseon 45

Kenton 70 Liberty-Benton 50

Pettisville 55 Edgerton 27

Lima Central Catholic 69 Van Buren 61

Girls non-conference games

Lincolnview 43 Van Wert 32

Columbus Grove 61 Leipsic 32

McComb 58 Ada 18

Liberty Benton 66 Kalida 34

Fort Jennings 54 Pandora-Gilboa 29

Ottawa-Glandorf 48 Lima Sr. 45

Fort Loramie 56 Minster 48 (2OT)