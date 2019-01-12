Saturday’s final basketball scores
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores from Saturday’s area high school basketball games. Several games, including Van Wert at Marion Local were postponed due to travel conditions. The Cougars and Flyers will play on Monday.
Boys non-conference games
Lincolnview 61 Miller City 48
Crestview 57 Arlington 48
Wayne Trace 55 Delphos Jefferson 33
Shawnee 62 Delphos St. John’s 42
Bluffton 56 Fort Jennings 31
Ottoville 67 Pandora-Gilboa 56
Columbus Grove 63 Leipsic 46
Fort Loramie 47 Minster 45 (OT)
Findlay 92 Ottawa-Glandorf 67
Defiance 48 Wauseon 45
Kenton 70 Liberty-Benton 50
Pettisville 55 Edgerton 27
Lima Central Catholic 69 Van Buren 61
Girls non-conference games
Lincolnview 43 Van Wert 32
Columbus Grove 61 Leipsic 32
McComb 58 Ada 18
Liberty Benton 66 Kalida 34
Fort Jennings 54 Pandora-Gilboa 29
Ottawa-Glandorf 48 Lima Sr. 45
Fort Loramie 56 Minster 48 (2OT)
