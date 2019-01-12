Omar Steward

Omar Steward, 86, passed away December 17, 2018, at his home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He was born May 28, 1932, in Woodbury, New Jersey, the son ofOwen and Mary Steward, who both preceded him in death. He married Marilyn Steward, formerly of Van Wert, who died July 27, 2018.

Survivors include three sons,Mark, Graham (Lisa), and Brent Steward; two brothers, Owen and Frank (Jackie) Steward; and a sister-in-law, Carol Leathers of Van Wert.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 19, in the Duquesne University Administration Building chapel in Pittsburgh. Friends and colleagues are welcome.

A graveside service will follow in Van Wert’s Woodland Cemetery at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 23.