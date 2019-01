Muni Court to close for staff workshop

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Municipal Court will be closed from 1-3 p.m. Friday, January 18, for a staff workshop. Those who need to check in with a probation officer, make a payment toward a fine or fines and court costs, pay for a traffic citation, or have any other court business should note the above closing times.

For more information, call the court offices at 419.238.5767.