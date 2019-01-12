Miller’s overtime shot sinks the Pirates

Van Wert independent sports

BLUFFTON — Zane Miller’s left wing triple with two seconds left in overtime gave the Lincolnview Lancers a 55-52 victory over Bluffton on Friday.

It was the first Northwest Conference loss of the season for Bluffton (8-3, 2-1 NWC) and the win kept Lincolnview (6-5, 2-1) in the conference title race.

In a tight contest throughout, the Pirates led 12-10 after one quarter and 29-24 at halftime. Lincolnview outscored the hosts 13-9 in the third quarter and trailed 38-37 at the end of the period. The Lancers were up 48-46 with 10 seconds left in regulation, but the hosts tied the game 48-48 with 1.5 seconds left.

Miller led Lincolnview with 11 points, while Ethan Kemler and Kyle Wallis each finished with 10.

The Lancers also won the junior varsity game in exciting fashion, 66-65 in double overtime.

Lincolnview is scheduled to host Miller City tonight.