Stanley H. Kindell

Stanley H. Kindell, 88, of Van Wert, passed away Thursday, January 10, 2019, at his residence.

He was born January 5, 1931, in Piqua, the son of Cortice and Ada (Byers) Kindell, who both preceded him in death.

Stanley married the love of his life, the former Doris Marie Todd, on August 4, 1950. They were married for 67 years. Doris passed in January 2018.

He was involved with the Boy Scouts for many years as a leader and was a member of two Order of the Arrow groups in Dayton. Stanley retired from Aeroquip Corporation. He and Doris enjoyed their many years of camping at Jellystone Campground in Pierceton, Indiana.

Together, Stanley and Doris raised eight children, six of whom survive: Nancy (Rex) Replogle, Mike (Nancy) Kindell, Scott Kindell, and David Kindell, all of Van Wert, Elaine Langenderfer of Findlay, and Rex Kindell of Tipp City. Stanley also enjoyed the company of his 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.

Two sons, Brian and Timothy Kindell; a son-in-law, Dutch Langenderfer; a daughter-in-law, Sylvia Kindell; and a grandson, Michael Kindell Jr., also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 13, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Greg Wack officiating. Private burial will be in Miami Memorial Park in Covington on Monday, January 14.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, January 13, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals-Hospice or American Diabetes Association.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.