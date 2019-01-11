Rivals United Week approaching quickly

VW independent/submitted information

The Rivals United Week is quickly approaching, with only two weeks left. Rivals Week will start with a friendly coed basketball game between the Lincolnview Lancer FFA and the Crestview Knight FFA. The game will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, January 28, in the Lincolnview Elementary gym.

The event cost will be a freewill donation to a person’s school of support, and students will be collecting the monetary donations at the door. The money collected will be counted and added to the schools’ weeklong events.

The school that raises the most money that night will receive an additional $100 from this year’s event sponsor ABM (Advanced Biological Marketing) of Van Wert. ABM understands the importance of farmers all over the world and was founded by local farmers, agronomists, and agricultural consultants.

All of the money raised during the Rivals United event will go to the local United Way campaign and help provide services for many community members. #HowDoYouFit?