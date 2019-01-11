Restaurants have benefit for Knapkes

VW independent/submitted information

CELINA — On Wednesday, January 23, CJ’s HighMarks and JT’s Brew & Grill (Greenville and St. Marys) will donate 25 percent of sales to the Tom and Ann Knapke Scholarship with the Western Ohio Educational Foundation (WOEF).

WOEF scholarships are in place to assist Wright State University-Lake Campus students in their pursuit of higher education in the local area.

Dr. Knapke was a former dean of the Lake Campus, WOEF Board member, professor emeritus, and member of the Grand Lake St. Marys Restoration Committee. He and his wife, Ann, were advocates for the arts, and teaching was very important to both of them. Ann Knapke passed away in 2013 and Tom Knapke died unexpectedly in 2018. Their legacies will live on through their generous contributions to students attending Wright State University-Lake Campus.

Contact Gretchen Rentz, coordinator for Development and Community Relations, at 419.586.0336, with any questions or to make a donation to WOEF scholarships.