Friday night basketball scoreboard
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores from Friday night’s area high school basketball games.
Western Buckeye League
Ottawa-Glandorf 62 Van Wert 54
Defiance 47 Elida 37
Celina 63 Bath 36
Shawnee 87 St. Marys 56
Northwest Conference
Lincolnview 55 Bluffton 52 (OT)
Crestview 65 Delphos Jefferson 28
Paulding 66 Allen East 50
Columbus Grove 56 Spencerville 38
Midwest Athletic Conference
Delphos St. John’s 59 Fort Recovery 44
Marion Local 68 Parkway 38
St. Henry 61 New Bremen 31
Minster 51 Coldwater 32
Versailles 57 New Knoxville 18
Putnam County League
Kalida 42 Fort Jennings 21
Miller City 55 Continental 35
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay 81 Lima Sr. 63
Green Meadows Conference (girls)
Wayne Trace 39 Antwerp 23
Holgate 39 Hicksville 32
Edgerton 42 Fairview 40
Ayersville 41 Tinora 34
POSTED: 01/11/19 at 11:03 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports