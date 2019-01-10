Kenneth L. Burch

Kenneth L. Burch died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

He was born on August 25, 1950, the son of Kenneth Burch, who preceded him in death, and Geraldine (Hurless) Akom, who survives in Haviland. On August 9, 1996, he married Teresa J. (King) Burch, who cared for him up until he took his last breath.

Other survivors include three children, Faith (Don) Coleman, Bobbi-Jo (James) Whitted, and Jake Gallimore, all of Van Wert; six grandchildren; a brother, Melvin (Carol) Burch of Winter Haven, Florida; and one sister, Linda (Dan) Walker of Van Wert.

A daughter, Cynthia; and siblings Roger and Robin, also preceded him in death.

Private services will be held for close family and friends.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.