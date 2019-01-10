Hoops preview: Cougars, Knights, Lancers

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Some big challenges are on tap for Van Wert, Crestview and Lincolnview this weekend. The Cougars will play a pair of state ranked teams, the Lancers will play a strong Bluffton team and Miller City and the Knights will head to Delphos before squaring off against a much improved Arlington squad.

Van Wert vs. Ottawa-Glandorf, at Marion Local

The Cougars (4-5, 1-1 WBL) will host explosive Ottawa-Glandorf (8-1, 2-0 WBL, No. 6 in Division III) on Friday. The three time defending league champions are averaging a whopping 86.2 points per game and have scored no less than 76 points in any of their nine games. Defensively, the Titans allow 56.1 points per game.

Van Wert enters the game averaging and allowing 51.2 points per game. It should be noted in their last three games, the Cougars have given up just 45 points per outing.

When the two teams met last season, Ottawa-Glandorf posted a 79-60 victory. The Titans have won seven straight regular season games against Van Wert.

Saturday, the Cougars will play at defending Division IV state champion Marion Local (4-3, ranked No. 5). The Flyers, who play at Parkway on Friday have suffered a pair of one point losses, plus a five point loss to No. 1 St. Henry, a loss that was avenged with a five point win six days later.

Marion Local averages 55.2 points per game, while allowing 47.5 points per contest.

The Flyers won last year’s matchup 55-52.

Lincolnview at Bluffton, vs. Miller City

The Lancers (5-5, 1-1 NWC) will play at Bluffon (8-2, 2-0 NWC) on Friday and both teams will try to get back in the win column after suffering back-to-back losses, with Lincolnview’s losses coming to Ottoville and Fort Recovery and Bluffton’s losses coming at the hands of a pair of Western Buckeye League teams – Ottawa-Glandorf and Wapakoneta.

Lincolnview is averaging 53.3 points per game and giving up 50.4 points per outing, while Bluffton is averaging 60.6 points per game and allowing 53.8 points per game.

The Lancers won last season’s game 60-46.

Entering the weekend Miller City (5-5) has won two straight and will play at Continental on Friday, then at Lincolnview on Saturday. The Wildcats are averaging 47.9 points per game, while giving up 47.1 points per game.

Miller City won last season’s game 72-58.

Crestview at Delphos Jefferson, at Arlington

The Knights (8-1, 1-1 NWC, No. 3 in Division IV) will return to conference play Friday night at Delphos Jefferson, then will play at Arlington on Saturday.

Crestview enters the weekend averaging 55.3 points per game while allowing a mere 39.5 points per contest. The Knights have held five opponents to 40 or less.

Delphos Jefferson (0-9, 0-1 NWC) averages 35.1 points per game and allows 57.2 points per outing.

When the two teams met last season, Crestview posted a 58-50 victory.

Arlington (7-3) will entertain Liberty-Benton on Friday before hosting Crestview the following night. The Red Devils average 54 points per game and give up 47.5 points per contest.

The Knights won last season’s matchup 76-36.