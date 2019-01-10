Church plans men’s prayer breakfasts

VW independent/submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — Whitehorse Biker Church, 303 S. Adams St. in Middle Point, announces its first in a series of men’s prayer breakfasts, starting Saturday, January 26. Special guest speaker for the breakfast is Ted Baker (also known as “Laf-a-Lot”), a combat veteran who served in the U.S. Army and was 5th Special Forces chaplain with Returning American Warriors. Baker has also been riding motorcycles for more than 50 years.

Come hear how God has blessed him with a servant’s heart for ministry. Through thick and thin, Baker and his wife, Pastor Judy Baker of Shekinah Temple, have remained focused on serving the Lord and supporting their fellow man.

Doors open at 7:30 a.m., with the discussion starting at 8:30 that morning.